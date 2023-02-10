Home States Telangana

Revanth has set up office for land deals: KT Rama Rao

He is running a separate office on Hyderabad and Rangareddy lands, Rao said.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was running a special office with retired tahsildars and others on Rangareddy and Hyderabad lands and blackmailing the government and private persons.

Responding to Congress member D Sridhar Babu’s statement that the Congress, if voted to power, would scrap the Dharani portal, Rama Rao said that those resorting to shady land deals were facing troubles with portal.

During a debate on demands for grants in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Rama Rao said: “State Congress has one president. I do not want to take his name. He says that he would blow up Pragathi Bhavan and resorts to blackmailing. He is using Right to Information (RTI) as a route to income. In the name of RTI, he is doing businesses."

"He is running a separate office on Hyderabad and Rangareddy lands. Those who are maintaining the separate office and blackmailing government and private persons and collecting crores of rupees will face problems due to Dharani. But, there should not be any problems for leaders like Sridhar Babu,” Rama Rao said.

The minister said that Sridhar Babu was a learned person and was a good friend. Due to the friendship, he was making sweeping remarks against Dharani and the government, Rama Rao quipped. “Is it the policy of Congress to scrap Dharani and blow up Pragathi Bhavan?” Rama Rao asked.

BRS stalls Parl proceedings for 6th day seeking JPC probe into Adani scam

Congress member Sridhar Babu alleged that the government acquired lands for Hyderabad Pharma City from farmers by paying `8 lakh per acre and was selling the same to industrialists for `1.30 crore per acre.
Refuting the allegation, Minister Rama Rao stated that the government had not allotted any land so far in the proposed Pharma City.

“Sridhar Babu should withdraw his remarks and tender an apology. Otherwise, the Speaker should expunge Sridhar Babu’s remarks from the records,” he said.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy termed launch of Dharani portal a ‘revolutionary’ step. Around 24 lakh people, who register their lands on Dharani were very happy, he said. He alleged that the Congress was threatening to scrap Dharani as it is conspiring to bring back the role of middlemen in land transactions.

Participating in the debate, MIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the government what happened to the CB-CID probe into the Waqf properties. He demanded appointment of a Muslim on the TSPSC. He urged the State government to start a scheme for Muslim entrepreneurs.

The BRS stalled the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani scam. Later, BRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao along with other MPs staged a protest near the Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament. They demanded a debate on the Adani scam in both Houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp