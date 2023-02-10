Son beheads mother over land dispute in Telangana

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A 60-year-old woman named K Ramanamma was allegedly decapitated by his son who used a butcher’s knife in the wee hours of Thursday at Marigadi village in Jangaon Mandal over a land dispute.

According to Jangaon police, the absconding accused, K Kannappa, a butcher by profession, did not like her mother’s decision of gifting four of 10 acres of land to her daughter Lavanya in the recent past and had several fights regarding the matter.

However, when Ramanamma tried to compromise over the issue, stating that the remaining six acres of land were meant for themselves, Kannappa pretended to be satisfied but then enraged on her and decapitated her head using a butcher’s knife.

The police rushed to the spot after the villagers informed them. Jangaon Inspector E Srinivas said that a case has been registered under Section 302 IPC (punishment for murder) and they have shifted the body to Jangaon Government Area Hospital for postmortem.

