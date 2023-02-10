Telangana High Court directs govt to consider KA Paul’s plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suo moto brought up writ petition, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to examine the representations made by Praja Shanti party founder KA Paul to provide the required protection to him as he perceives a threat to his life.

Paul wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, bringing to his notice how the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh had provided him security but the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not only withdrawn the basic security in 2019 but has increased harassment by sending the police after him.

He also stated that on May 2, 2022, he was beaten up in Siricilla in the presence of around 25 policemen. After hearing the petitioner’s assertions, the division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji directed the respondents — the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home) Government of Telangana, DGP and others to consider Paul’s representations for security.

