Telangana may shift religious structures to widen roads

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao announced that the State government would look into the issue of relocating religious structures that obstruct road-widening projects across the State. The Minister stated that the government might also pass legislation in this regard, if needed, to ease traffic congestion. The minister was responding to a question raised by K P Vivekanand, A Gandhi, and D Sudheer Reddy that raised concerns about the impact of these structures on the road-widening efforts. The Minister said that similar laws existed in Gujarat and that the issue would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rama Rao also noted that neither gods nor devotees would want the structures to be located on dusty, congested roads. Skyways The Minister also criticised the BJP-led Central government for their lack of support for the State government’s efforts to build skyways in defence areas in Secunderabad. KTR said that despite several requests made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and five different Defense Ministers, including Arun Jaitley, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Rajnath Singh, the Centre had not shown a willingness to help or allocate land for the construction of skyways. The Minister expressed disappointment over the Centre being discriminatory against Telangana and stated that the State was ready to take on the skyway projects on its own if the required land was allotted. He also pointed out that some defence lands in the city had not been given to the defence authorities and acknowledged that the State government could legally fight for them if they chose to. “But the government will not take that approach as it holds the military in high regard and respect their role in protecting the country,” he said. He added that the State would continue to appeal to the Centre to hand over the necessary land in the interest of the people. SRDP phase II The minister further added that the State government was set to commence phase II of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion in Greater Hyderabad. This second phase, which consists of 36 projects, including flyovers, grade separators, and underpasses, is estimated to cost Rs 4,305 crore. “The government plans to give administrative approval for this phase soon so that work can begin as soon as possible,” KTR said. Under SRDP phase-I, 37 of the total 48 projects (worth Rs 8,052 crore) have already been completed.