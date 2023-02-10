Home States Telangana

Thrashed by Medak cops, man battles for life at hospital

Police trashed Qadir using belts and batons, damaging his kidneys in the process

Published: 10th February 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In yet another incidence of police cruelty, a resident of Medak town, Mohammed Qadir (35), was allegedly been beaten up by the Medak police so severely that he is now in critical condition, battling for his life in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Qadir earns a living as a daily wage labourer. According to Qadir’s wife Siddeswari, the police used third-degree methods on him after they picked him in Hyderabad on January 27. They beat him up even while they were bringing him in a car to Medak and later, using batons and belts, they allegedly turned him into mincemeat.

The Medak police detained him as he was a suspect in a theft. The police thrashed him several times, asking where the gold reported stolen in the police station limits, was.

Siddeswari said that he was now in critical condition with both his kidneys being damaged and his body bearing the wounds from the torture. She alleged that the police had left her husband at home on February 3.

She then took him to Medak Hospital on Thursday after her husband’s condition became very critical. From there he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for better medical care. Siddeswari said her husband had not committed any crime and yet was subjected to inhuman torture. Qadir’s wife said that if anything happened to him, she would die by suicide with her three children in front of the police station.

When contacted, Medak Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saidulu said that there were two cases registered against Qadir in Medak town. Recently, the police found someone who looked like Qadir while they were examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation of a chain-snatching incident. On suspicion, the police arrested him. The DSP denied that the police beat up Qadir.

