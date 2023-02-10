Home States Telangana

Venkat joins padayatra bandwagon in Telangana

Published: 10th February 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is all set to join the yatra bandwagon. The Bhongir MP on Thursday revealed plans to launch his own yatra, which will be either on a bus or a bike, covering four districts of Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Rangareddy.

Speaking to the media here, he said: “As there is very little time before the next elections, I will take out a yatra on a bike or a bus. But I will announce the details after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session on February 13. During his padayatra, (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy too used to travel by car in villages where there were not many people.”

Meanwhile, Congress MPs and MLAs are likely to take part in the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan” in their respective segments after the Budget sessions of the Lok Sabha and Assembly end.

The party leaders plan to undertake the padayatra to encourage the cadre and to spread Rahul Gandhi’s message to every voter. They are discussing with their associates and party cadre the arrangements for the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in all Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

Meanwhile, senior leaders such as Bhatti Vikramarka have already started preparing the party cadre for elections.

Vikramarka is planning to launch the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in Khammam and other districts. He is likely to start his yatra in his own constituency of Madira, and as CLP leader, he will participate in other districts where he has been invited to encourage the cadre.

Leaders such as N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Aleti Maheswar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu T Jagga Reddy and others are also planning to take part in the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in their segments.
The increased activity of Congress leaders is generating interest in the party, and the cadre is expressing happiness. The general feeling is that if this trend continues, the party has a real shot at coming to power.

MP to cover four districts in a vehicle

Unlike his party colleagues who would be walking, the Bhongir MP will either take a bus or a bike, covering four districts of Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Rangareddy

