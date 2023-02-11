Denied 2BHK house, man attempts self-immolation in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging injustice over the allotment of a double-bedroom house, a man from Choppadandi Mandal tried to set himself ablaze on Friday. The incident took place at the NTR statue circle in Choppadandi mandal headquarters.

Chidyala Suresh, who has been living in Choppadandi for the last 50 years, claimed that his name was not on the list of beneficiaries for the double-bedroom houses and that authorities have removed his name, considering him a non-local. He also displayed his Aadhaar card and ration card as proof of his permanent residence.

Suresh poured diesel on himself and tried to set himself on fire, causing tension and chaos in the area. The incident took place as a BJP corner meeting was underway nearby, and party members rushed to the scene and prevented the suicide attempt. Meanwhile, locals expressed shock as the official list of allotments for 2BHKs was leaked and posted on social media.

