Pattas for podu lands to be distributed from Feb-end, states Telangana CM

According to surveys, there are approximately 66 lakh acres of forest lands, with 11.50 lakh acres being designated as podu lands.

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that could possibly end the longstanding issue, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that pattas for podu lands spread over 11.50 lakh acres would be distributed to eligible recipients from the last week of February.

However, the CM, during his address in the State Assembly on Friday, added that the sarpanches, village committee members, local elected officials and tribal leaders will have to provide a written commitment stating that there will be no future claims on the lands. The recipients will also be held accountable for preserving the forest land and maintaining its integrity by refraining from deforestation, he added.

Rao said the government will no longer tolerate any additional encroachments on forest lands. He emphasised that once this process is completed, the issue of podu lands will be permanently resolved, and the government will take a firm stance in protecting forests.If any of the recipients attempt to encroach into forest land, their pattas will be revoked, he added.

‘No political agenda’

Additionally, the CM also announced that landless tribals and individuals without livelihood opportunities will receive “Girijan Bandhu,” similar to the Dalit Bandhu programme. They will also be provided with electricity connections.

The survey of the podu lands has been completed and the relevant data is now in the possession of the government, he said, adding that the pattas will be distributed after holding a meeting with representatives from all political parties.

However, the State government recognises their struggles and has decided to distribute pattas for the lands to the beneficiaries out of sympathy, he said. “There should be an end to this issue. The government will not allow encroachment of even a yard of forest land because if we lose the green cover, the entire society will suffer,” he said. “We are dedicated to the welfare of tribals and this is the last time pattas will be issued. This is not being done for political gain,” the chief minister said.

He added that if the tribals continue to claim the forest lands as their right, there will be no forest lands left in the future. Rao also noted that some leaders were attempting to create political chaos for their own gain using the issue of the podu lands. He mentioned that individuals from Chhattisgarh were being brought in to create problems in the forest lands in the state.

The chief minister said the Gothi Koyas don’t originate from the State of Telangana, but rather from Chhattisgarh. He warned that if their actions are not curbed, they will cause significant harm to the forest cover. He also claimed that some people from upper castes were marrying tribal women in order to encroach on forest lands under their names.

‘Show restraint’

Rao instructed that police and forest personnel refrain from using force against the tribals, while also urging the latter to show restraint. He also emphasised that the government will not tolerate any individuals who take the law into their own hands and attack police and forest staff or officials. He criticised some members of the House for questioning official actions towards the tribals.

