Police Commissioner gets Telangana High Court notice in Balmoori Venkat case

On February 3, they detained him for participating in a dharna in front of the State Legislature with a large group of jobless teenagers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Friday served notices in a contempt case to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and three of his subordinates, asking them to justify why no action should be taken against them for illegally arresting NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao without following the proper procedure outlined in Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Anand, his Saifabad ACP C Venugopal Reddy, Inspector K Sattaiah, and sub-inspector M Suresh Reddy were given four weeks to file their responses. The judge was hearing a contempt case brought by Balmoori Venkat, who accused the police officials of providing false information to the court. Senior counsel Aloor Giridhar Rao, appearing for the NSUI leader, informed the court that despite the Supreme Court’s order in the Arnesh Kumar case, the police seldom followed it.

Although there was a considerable opportunity, in this case, to notify the petitioner and confirm the accuracy of his explanation, the police decided against it, he said. On February 3, they detained him for participating in a dharna in front of the State Legislature with a large group of jobless teenagers.

The senior counsel said that in order to get around the problem of explaining why they weren’t able to present him before the court within 24 hours of his detention, they had been coming out with excuses about how the petitioner had tried to elude them.

