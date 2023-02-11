Home States Telangana

Sravani calls on Arvind, setting cat among BRS pigeons in Telangana

Recently BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar called on Sravani and inquired about the events that led her to quit as chairperson of the civic body. While quitting, she blamed the MLA for her decision.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Boga Sravani

Boga Sravani

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: BRS leader and former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani’s visit to Nizamabad MP and BJP leader D Arvind on Friday created a sensation in the district.

After she resigned as chairman of the civic body, unable to bear the scorn and contumely of the local MLA M Sanjay Kumar, leaders of other parties are sympathising with her but her BRS colleagues are keeping a distance. Recently BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar called on Sravani and inquired about the events that led her to quit as chairperson of the civic body. While quitting, she blamed the MLA for her decision.

When contacted, she told TNIE that the MLA was still trying to intimidate her by sending messages to her personal number. She said the MLA Sanjay Kumar, without answering her allegations against him, was, on the other hand, trying to say that she had other ideas, implying that she might change the party.

“I am still BRS leader. I have no political agenda as he is trying to make out,” she said and pointed out that if she did have any “agenda,” she would have quit the BRS by now.

Later, speaking to the media, Arvind said that Sanjay Kumar had humiliated and harassed her. “It is in his (MLA’s) nature. In the past too, he made allegations against Raikal former MPP Padala Tirupati, The MLA should get his head examined.”

Arvind said though Sravani belongs to BRS, he would support her as the issue here is the humiliation of a woman. “She is also a voter of Jagtial which is part of my Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. She may belong to BRS, but she has been wronged,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boga Sravani RS Praveen Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp