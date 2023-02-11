Sravani calls on Arvind, setting cat among BRS pigeons in Telangana

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: BRS leader and former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani’s visit to Nizamabad MP and BJP leader D Arvind on Friday created a sensation in the district.

After she resigned as chairman of the civic body, unable to bear the scorn and contumely of the local MLA M Sanjay Kumar, leaders of other parties are sympathising with her but her BRS colleagues are keeping a distance. Recently BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar called on Sravani and inquired about the events that led her to quit as chairperson of the civic body. While quitting, she blamed the MLA for her decision.

When contacted, she told TNIE that the MLA was still trying to intimidate her by sending messages to her personal number. She said the MLA Sanjay Kumar, without answering her allegations against him, was, on the other hand, trying to say that she had other ideas, implying that she might change the party.

“I am still BRS leader. I have no political agenda as he is trying to make out,” she said and pointed out that if she did have any “agenda,” she would have quit the BRS by now.

Later, speaking to the media, Arvind said that Sanjay Kumar had humiliated and harassed her. “It is in his (MLA’s) nature. In the past too, he made allegations against Raikal former MPP Padala Tirupati, The MLA should get his head examined.”

Arvind said though Sravani belongs to BRS, he would support her as the issue here is the humiliation of a woman. “She is also a voter of Jagtial which is part of my Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. She may belong to BRS, but she has been wronged,” he said.

