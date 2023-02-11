Home States Telangana

Telangana abduction case: PD Act slapped on Naveen Reddy

According to the police, Naveen lured the BDS student into a false relationship, threatening her to marry him by force.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:26 AM

K Naveen Reddy

Businessman K Naveen Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan on Friday imposed the PD (Preventive Detention) Act on businessman K Naveen Reddy (29), the owner of Mr Tea franchise, who had been arrested in December last year in connection with the kidnapping of a BDS student on the day of her engagement. The accused will serve a year in jail. He is currently lodged in Central Prison, Cherlapally.

Naveen, along with 33 of his associates from Mr Tea and other accomplices, has been charged with kidnapping, rioting, trespassing, and murder. According to the police, Naveen lured the BDS student into a false relationship, threatening her to marry him by force.

ALSO READ | High drama as Mr Tea owner kidnaps dentist

When she refused, he allegedly morphed her photos and created a fake social media account to post the images. Upon the student’s decision to marry another person, Naveen and 20 accomplices barged into her home, assaulting all residents and damaging the property.

They also trespassed into a nearby function hall, threatening those present and creating panic and fear in the community. The victim was then kidnapped. In total, five cases have been filed against Naveen under various sections of the law at the Adibatla police station.

