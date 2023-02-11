Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly resolves to add communities to ST list

Telangana Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assembly on Friday came unanimously and passed a resolution recommending the Centre to include specific communities in the Schedule Tribes (ST) list. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the resolution in the Assembly.

“The Commission of Inquiry for Scheduled Tribes in 2016 recommended the inclusion of Valmiki Boya, Bedar, Kirataka, Nishadhi, Pedda Boyas, Talayari, Chunduvallu and Khaithi Lambada, Bhaat Mathuras, and Chamar Mathuras in the ST list. The Telangana government accepted the recommendation and submitted it to the Union government. However, there has been no response from the Centre so far,” Rao said.“Therefore, this House resolves to unanimously recommend to the Central government to include these communities in the list of STs,” he added.

Further, the Mali community, which resides in the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Mancheri-al, has been advocating for inclusion in the ST list for several years.

“Taking into consideration their socioeconomic conditions, this House also resolves unanimously to recommend the inclusion of the Mali community in the ST list,” Rao said.

