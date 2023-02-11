Telangana High Court directs CCS to investigate complaints against Sahiti Infra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court On Friday directed the DCP, CCS-Hyderabad and Inspector CCS-Detective Division to expedite the investigation in the cases against the directors of Sahiti Infratech Ventures India Pvt Ltd and dismissed all the 42 appeals.

Boodati Parvathi and other directors of Sahiti Infra had filed an appeal challenging the orders of a single judge on 42 FIRs at multiple police stations for the same cause of action.On Friday, counsel for the petitioners and GP (Home) informed the court that the investigation agency is taking one FIR as main case and the remaining FIRs were being treated as witnesses.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court On Friday directed the DCP, CCS-Hyderabad and Inspector CCS-Detective Division to expedite the investigation in the cases against the directors of Sahiti Infratech Ventures India Pvt Ltd and dismissed all the 42 appeals. Boodati Parvathi and other directors of Sahiti Infra had filed an appeal challenging the orders of a single judge on 42 FIRs at multiple police stations for the same cause of action.On Friday, counsel for the petitioners and GP (Home) informed the court that the investigation agency is taking one FIR as main case and the remaining FIRs were being treated as witnesses.