Telangana to partner with Flanders for life sciences promotion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government of Telangana is expanding its efforts to become a key player in the global life sciences industry. With its growing reputation and a focus on innovation and progress in the field, the government is now partnering with the vibrant and dynamic region of Flanders in Belgium.

This partnership aims to create multiple opportunities in the life sciences sector with a focus on areas such as vaccines, mRNA technology platforms, immunotherapy, academic partnerships, and cluster-to-cluster collaborations.

The first step of this collaboration will see Flanders participate as the International Region Partner in the next three editions of BioAsia, starting with the 20th edition of the event, which is the premier healthcare and life sciences event organized by the Government of Telangana. Flanders Investment & Trade will bring a delegation of senior officials to BioAsia 2023 and participate in various B2B, G2B, and other meetings.

To further strengthen this partnership, a task force has been established that includes members from industry, academia, and the government from both Telangana and Flanders. The group will work to discuss and implement the partnership and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration in the life sciences sector.

The two anchor events for this partnership will be BioAsia in Telangana and Knowledge for Growth in Flanders. These events will serve as a platform for both ecosystems to participate in and steer the Cooperation over the next three to four years.

