BJP government curbed terrorism in J&K, insurgency in North East, says Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: After eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has been substantially successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“After eight years, the government has been successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism,” he said. “Recently, by banning the Popular Front of India, we have presented a successful example for the world to see how much our commitment towards democracy has become robust and strong,” he added. Besides Amit Shah, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and several other dignitaries, including the Union Home Secretary, heads of Central armed forces, and retired and serving officers from various states.

A total of 195 officer trainees passed out from the academy, including 29 from neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, and Bhutan. Of these, 166 were from the Indian Police Service, 33 of whom were women, and 29 were foreign officers, including four women officers.

In his welcome speech, the director of the SVP National Police Academy encouraged the new officers to develop high standards of professionalism and strong values as they embark on their challenging careers. Shah paid homage to the Martyrs of the Indian Police Service, who sacrificed their lives for the country and asked the new officers to dedicate themselves to building a stronger India by 2047.Shah also presented several trophies to trainee officers who showed exceptional performance during their training.

