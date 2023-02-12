Centre ignoring pleas on Metro Phase-II: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed the Union government for not coming forward to support the Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project despite several pleas and representations. Reminding that Hyderabad is among the fastest growing cities in the country and has become a driver of the economy, he said that despite this, the Centre is showing a partisan attitude towards the State by not supporting projects.

Replying to queries raised by MLAs on Hyderabad Metro Rail, SNDP and Charminar Pedestrianisation Project during Question Hour in the Assembly, Rama Rao said that the State government proposed to extend Metro Rail by 26 -- from BHEL to Lakdikapul -- and by another 5 km between Nagole and LB Nagar, at a cost of around Rs 8,455 crore. The project is a joint venture project between the State and Union governments, of which the State government sought a 20 to 30 per cent share of the project. However, there has been no response from the Centre in this regard. “We are not even getting an appointment to meet Union Minister Hardeep Singh Suri,” Rama Rao said.

After the Centre remained indifferent to requests to fund the Airport Express Metro project from Raidurg to Shamshabad (31 km) costing Rs 6,250 crore, the State government decided to build it with its own funds and it is expected to be completed in about three years.

“The Centre is supporting Metro Rail projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and six cities in Uttar Pradesh by giving sovereign guarantee. When we sought similar support, they put queries and doubts about the viability of the project. Why this discrimination?” Rama Rao asked.

When Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought clarification on Metro fare hike, the minister made it clear that the government would not be a mute spectator if the concessionaire increases fares exorbitantly. “We have already asked the concessionaire to keep the fares realistic and on par with TSRTC bus fares,” he said.

Personally monitoring work at Charminar, says KTR

Rama Rao said that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) was a matter of prestige for the State government and citizens will see good results in the coming six months as the work is going on at a brisk pace. “The State government will strive to get World Heritage Site recognition for Charminar. If we want that tag from UNESCO, it’s important to maintain and improve Charminar,” Rama Rao said, assuring that he was personally monitoring the CPP works.

Work on restoration and redevelopment of Lad Bazaar, Sardar Mahal near Charminar, bridges for pedestrians across the Musi, construction of multilevel car parking at Khilwat, restoration of Gulzar Houz and Kali Kamaan, redevelopment of Mir Alam Mandi and Murgi Chowk was going on, Rama Rao said.

He said that the soul of Hyderabad would never be erased from the minds of the people and that the state government has the responsibility to protect the city’s rich cultural heritage.Rama Rao said that the GHMC and HMDA have allocated Rs 75 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively for the project. Even if another Rs 35 crore is required, HMDA is ready to provide, he added.

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed the Union government for not coming forward to support the Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project despite several pleas and representations. Reminding that Hyderabad is among the fastest growing cities in the country and has become a driver of the economy, he said that despite this, the Centre is showing a partisan attitude towards the State by not supporting projects. Replying to queries raised by MLAs on Hyderabad Metro Rail, SNDP and Charminar Pedestrianisation Project during Question Hour in the Assembly, Rama Rao said that the State government proposed to extend Metro Rail by 26 -- from BHEL to Lakdikapul -- and by another 5 km between Nagole and LB Nagar, at a cost of around Rs 8,455 crore. The project is a joint venture project between the State and Union governments, of which the State government sought a 20 to 30 per cent share of the project. However, there has been no response from the Centre in this regard. “We are not even getting an appointment to meet Union Minister Hardeep Singh Suri,” Rama Rao said. After the Centre remained indifferent to requests to fund the Airport Express Metro project from Raidurg to Shamshabad (31 km) costing Rs 6,250 crore, the State government decided to build it with its own funds and it is expected to be completed in about three years. “The Centre is supporting Metro Rail projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and six cities in Uttar Pradesh by giving sovereign guarantee. When we sought similar support, they put queries and doubts about the viability of the project. Why this discrimination?” Rama Rao asked. When Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought clarification on Metro fare hike, the minister made it clear that the government would not be a mute spectator if the concessionaire increases fares exorbitantly. “We have already asked the concessionaire to keep the fares realistic and on par with TSRTC bus fares,” he said. Personally monitoring work at Charminar, says KTR Rama Rao said that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) was a matter of prestige for the State government and citizens will see good results in the coming six months as the work is going on at a brisk pace. “The State government will strive to get World Heritage Site recognition for Charminar. If we want that tag from UNESCO, it’s important to maintain and improve Charminar,” Rama Rao said, assuring that he was personally monitoring the CPP works. Work on restoration and redevelopment of Lad Bazaar, Sardar Mahal near Charminar, bridges for pedestrians across the Musi, construction of multilevel car parking at Khilwat, restoration of Gulzar Houz and Kali Kamaan, redevelopment of Mir Alam Mandi and Murgi Chowk was going on, Rama Rao said. He said that the soul of Hyderabad would never be erased from the minds of the people and that the state government has the responsibility to protect the city’s rich cultural heritage.Rama Rao said that the GHMC and HMDA have allocated Rs 75 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively for the project. Even if another Rs 35 crore is required, HMDA is ready to provide, he added.