Former MP all set to return to BRS from BJP

A BJP leader said that the former MP has more or less decided to quit the party but he is not clear whether he would seek election to the Assembly or Lok Sabha.

Published: 12th February 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:22 AM

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former MP is likely to do a prodigal son and return home to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as he is feeling suffocated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former MP who is interested in a “Ghar Wapsi” reportedly met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently. The BRS supremo is understood to have given the green signal to him for the homecoming.

The former MP is unable to mix freely with the BJP leaders ever since he joined the saffron party. He is upset that the senior leaders in the party were speaking ill of him behind his back. The former MP who is contemplating to wearing the pink scarf once again as he is reportedly upset over the party not giving him the support that he deserved.

He is of the opinion that the party had not bothered about those who had spent their money and time to strengthen the party. He is sore over not being given any responsibility in the part at the state-level nor was he taken into any committee at the national level.

A BJP leader said that the former MP has more or less decided to quit the party but he is not clear whether he would seek election to the Assembly or Lok Sabha. It appears that he has got an assurance from the Chief Minister that his interests would be taken care of.The BJP and BRS leaders expect the former MP to make up his mind and announce his departure from the BJP towards the end of this month.

