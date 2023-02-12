Jean-Eric Vergne wins Hyderabad E-Prix

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Formula E made a grand debut in India with its all-electric car race on the street circuit here. After an action-packed qualifying session and the 32-lap final race, Jean-Eric Vergne of team DS PENSKE automobiles emerged the winner for the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4 on Saturday.

The winning trophy was presented by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) and Antonio Felix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) settled for second and third places respectively.

The two-time Formula E World Champion, speaking to the media after his astonishing first win as the DS PENSKE driver, said, “The last many podiums have been no win. It’s been a while since I have won so it was important for me to go back to victory. The race was good as we made no mistakes. I was struggling a lot with managing energy. At some point I thought Nick was going to beat me.”

“I was in a better position in comparison to the last time I came to India. It’s nice to come back, it’s been many years, it treated me well. The layout was very cool and I think they need to make a few amendments and better cleaning machines as it’s very dusty. Overall, it was a great experience,” Vergne added.The next race will be held on February 25, 2024 in Cape Town.

Vinay Sharma who came to Hyderabad from Pune for the race, sharing his experience, said, “ Even for the first edition of the race, the track is quite tough. We expected more from the Mahindra and Jaguar TCS teams which didn’t really happen. The final race changed from what we expected after the qualifying race.’’

Speaking about the management, he added, “Maybe the organisation would have been better. There were very few signs for exit. Though there were many volunteers they had no proper idea to guide the people.”

Besides the main race, the fan village which was set up at People’s Plaza with colourful decorations, merchandise products, gaming centre, photo booths with Porsche and Mahindra sports cars and 360 degree video booth among others made the event more vibrant.

Auto motor sport enthusiasts from all over the world witnessed the exciting race. Among over 25,000 spectators were several eminent film personalities like Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also watched the event.IT Minister K T Rama Rao, his son Himanshu Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and AP IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath were also among the high-profile guests at the racing event.

Traffic restrictions were in place for the race. Many roads were closed at junctions leading to the venue like VV Statue in Khairatabad Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction in Lakdi ka pul, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Talli Junction, Necklace Road, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma road at Lower Tank Bund , Tank Bund, Nampally , NMDC and Masab Tank.

On the occasion, former Mahindra Racing CEO Dilbagh Gill announced ACE Championship to ‘Level Up’ Motorsport which is set to begin globally in 2024.This all-new four-wheel electric racing series focusing on talent development and innovation.

New car unveiled

One of the objectives of the event was to develop motorsport in under-represented markets, and provide competitive and exciting racing. On the occasion, a new race car was also unveiled. The initial race car will be an evolved vehicle similar in performance to the Gen2 Formula E car

Experiencing the thrill

