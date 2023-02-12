Justice league: Telangana may change exam rule for visually-impaired pupils

By Express News Service

Flat owners can register society: HC

Refusing to declare null and void the registration of a society constituted by flat owners in an apartment complex in accordance with the Telangana Societies Registration Act, 2001, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court said that this was already settled by the Supreme Court.

In response to the argument that the Telangana Societies Registration Act does not apply to registration of a society by flat owners for their benefit, Justice Lalitha said that no Act forbids an association or society from registering itself under a specific statute.Vasathi Housing Ltd had constructed the property.

At Peeramcheruvu, in 2013 and had the flat owners contribute to a corpus fund for future upkeep. Following disagreement over the corpus fund, the flat owners formed a society and filed a lawsuit against the firm.

State may change exam rule for visually-impaired pupils

The State government has informed the Telangana High Court that it is considering the plea for changing the present requirement of blind pupils from Class VI to X to write only two of the three language examinations.This was mentioned in written directions filed before Justice K Laxman by the Government Pleader for School Education.

The court was hearing a writ case filed by the Development and Welfare Association of the Blind, Telangana. Counsel NS Arjun Kumar, appearing for the association, said that language learning is a key strength for blind students and that under the concession granted in GO Ms No. 27 issued by the School Education department, blind students in Classes 6 to 10 are restricted to writing only two out of three language examinations.

Instead of benefiting blind pupils, this concession will damage them by making them less competitive and less eligible for career prospects in Hindi-speaking regions. Because the students have already learned three languages this academic year, requiring them to write only two language exams in final exams would be damaging to their interests.

He advocated making this concession voluntary so that those who want to take all three exams might do so.After taking into consideration the written directions, Justice Laxman adjourned the matter to March 12.

