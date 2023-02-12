Home States Telangana

KITS-W invents driverless automated tractor

According to Niranjan Reddy, the ploughing machine can be operated with an Android application similar to a computer game.

Published: 12th February 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

​ The driverless tractor aims to reduce human efforts in farming | Express ​

​ The driverless tractor aims to reduce human efforts in farming | Express ​

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITS-W), has invented a driverless automated tractor for farmers. According to institute principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, the fourth trial run of the vehicle was successfully completed at the campus.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and KITS Warangal governing body chairman Captain V Lakshmikantha Rao said SEED (Science for Equity Empowerment and Development) division under the Department of Science and Technology sanctioned a major research project titled “Automation of farming tools for smart farming using Android application (a gaming approach)” to the department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

Principal investigator of the project is Md Sharfuddin Waseem, assistant professor of the CSE Department at KITS-W, co-investigator Prof P Niranjan Reddy, head, department of CSE, and the mentor was associate professor, Dr S Narsimha Reddy, head, department of CSE (networks).  A total amount of Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned to KITS-W to implement the project.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashoka Reddy claimed that the driverless automated tractor would help farmers in tilling the land. It would be cost-effective and would increase the income of farmers, he said.The goal of the project is to reduce human efforts in farming, he said adding, “A farmer can plough small fields with the help of the remote-controlled tractor.”

According to Niranjan Reddy, the ploughing machine can be operated with an Android application similar to a computer game. “We have embedded different kinds of sensors to detect proximity, temperature and soil moisture to gather the data from the live field and act according to the situation. The machine identifies the obstacles via the proximity sensor,” he explained.Md Waseem said the project is currently in the implementation phase and an onsite location has been allocated in the college for experimentation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KITS-W Warangal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp