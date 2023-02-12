Overturn by TSRTC bus injures 15 passengers, three in critical condition

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: It was a midnight horror for 37 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Tirupathi on Saturday night, as the TSRTC bus they were travelling in overturned, rendering 15 of the passengers injured, with three of them in critical condition.

The bus belonging to Yadadri depot had reached the Kothakota by-pass on NH 44 around 1 pm when the driver had hit the brakes to avoid collision with another vehicle that slowed down ahead of it. The bus driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle turned turtle by the side of the road.

Most of the passengers who were asleep by then, did not even realise what had happened.

Fifteen of the passengers were injured. Narasimha from Kesampet, Shakeela from Raychoti and Shabbir Ahmed from Kurnool, were critically injured in the accident.

Kothakota SI Nagasekhar Reddy who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to Wanaparthy government hospital.

The three critically injured persons were shifted to Hyderabad on Sunday morning for better treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and an investigation was on.

