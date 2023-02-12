Power utilities meet peak power demand of 14,649 MW in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana power utilities successfully met the highest-ever demand of 14,350 MW at 10 am on Saturday, and barely two hours later, the demand peaked to 14,649MW at 12.32 pm.On Friday, the peak demand was 14,169 MW and within 24 hours, the State surpassed its own record. On March 29, 2022, Telangana power utilities had met the highest peak demand of 14,166 MW.

With demand crossing 14,000 MW, Telangana stood in second place after Tamil Nadu in South India in power consumption.Sources in the Energy department said that they expect that the power demand would cross 15,000 MW before the end of this month.

The main reasons for increase in power demand are rapid expansion of industrial and agriculture sectors. The State government provided irrigation facilities to more than one crore acres.The State also received huge investments in the industrial sector. Of the total power consumption, the share of the agriculture sector is around 37 per cent, sources said.

HYDERABAD: Telangana power utilities successfully met the highest-ever demand of 14,350 MW at 10 am on Saturday, and barely two hours later, the demand peaked to 14,649MW at 12.32 pm.On Friday, the peak demand was 14,169 MW and within 24 hours, the State surpassed its own record. On March 29, 2022, Telangana power utilities had met the highest peak demand of 14,166 MW. With demand crossing 14,000 MW, Telangana stood in second place after Tamil Nadu in South India in power consumption.Sources in the Energy department said that they expect that the power demand would cross 15,000 MW before the end of this month. The main reasons for increase in power demand are rapid expansion of industrial and agriculture sectors. The State government provided irrigation facilities to more than one crore acres.The State also received huge investments in the industrial sector. Of the total power consumption, the share of the agriculture sector is around 37 per cent, sources said.