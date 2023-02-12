Home States Telangana

Telangana Secretariat inauguration postponed

The government proposed to inaugurate the new Secretariat, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, on February 17, which is also the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 10:12 AM

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inauguration of the new Secretariat has been postponed in view of the model code of conduct which came into force for MLC elections to be held in the State on March 13. The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued the notification for elections for two MLC seats -- Hyderabad Local Body and Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy Teacher constituencies.

The government proposed to inaugurate the new Secretariat, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, on February 17, which is also the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also planned to hold a public meeting at Parade Grounds after the function. The Chief Secretary sought permission to organise the opening ceremony as per schedule on February 17 as it was decided much earlier, but ECI did not give a positive response.       

With election body not responding positively to the request, the State government has decided to postpone the function for the time being.. The government stated that the next date of inauguration would be announced later. The CMO announced the date and time of the inauguration of the Secretariat several days back. It was to be held between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm on February 17.  

KCR even invited DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, JDU leader Lalan Singh, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar and other leaders for the function. BRS working president KT Rama Rao also conducted a review meeting with Hyderabad MLAs, the GHMC Mayor and other important leaders to mobilise at least 10,000 people for the public meeting each Assembly constituency in the city.

The party sources stated that city BRS leaders who wanted to show their strength to BRS chief and CM Chandrasekhar Rao by mobilising their supporters for the proposed public meeting at the proposed Parade Ground were now a disappointed lot due to the postponement of the Secretariat inauguration.

For the party leaders who saw the recent minor fire in the new building before its inauguration as inauspicious, the postponement came as a blessing in disguise. The cause of the fire which broke out on the first floor on February 3 was not known though officials suspected a short circuit. The fire department officials remained tight-lipped on the reason for the accident and the police did not register a case. 

A blessing in disguise for  some BRS leaders

For the BRS leaders who saw the recent minor fire in the new building before its inauguration as inauspicious, the postponement of its inauguration has come as a blessing in disguise.

The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

