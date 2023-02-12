Women’s groups defy adverse factors to preserve millets, biodiversity

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) declaring 2023 as the “International Year of the Millets”, the world seems to have finally understood what the State knew all along. It has been the way of life for the women collectives (sanghams) under the Deccan Development Society (DDS) for the last 35-40 years.

To mark their commitment and celebrate the positives of millet cultivation — biodiversity, life and health — women groups held the month-long annual mobile biodiversity festival which they call ‘Patha Pantala Panduga’ at Machanoor village in Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district. The concluding programme was held on Saturday.

Starting with farmers in about 75 villages, the DDS delved into the preservation of ancient and traditional farming methods by promoting biodiversity in farming, preservation of native seeds, empowering the women to become self-sufficient, and operating a community radio station and a school.

In 1999, the sanghams having very small landholdings organised their first biodiversity festival. As years and decades passed, the festival evolved and has become a unique way of celebrating biodiversity, while also showcasing the local culture and folklore. The festival begins on January 14 at a village, where beautifully decorated bullocks and bullock carts are paraded with freshly harvested millets mounted on them.

Golla Lakshmi, a resident of Pastapur, told TNIE that she has been cultivating different varieties of jowar, saffron, flax seeds, chickpea, rare wheat varieties, mustard, black gram, green gram and so on for domestic consumption in her two-acre land, in addition to cultivating maize, potatoes and sugarcane for selling in the market.

Many women like Lakshmi have not only preserved the seeds of the native millet and other crop varieties but have also preserved the traditional recipes passed on for generations using these ‘super foods.’

Over the years, a contradiction has been observed in the families of these women, as the younger generation which is getting educated, has become averse to farming. However, the older women are confident that their culture has been passed on.The women’s sanghams have proved yet again, that every day in their life is the day of millets, and that their great work will go on.

