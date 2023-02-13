Home States Telangana

Architech of Yadadri tasked with Kondagattu temple revamp

Devotees line up for darshanam at the Hanuman Temple in Kondagattu.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Days after the State government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, art director and the architect of Yadadri temple, Anand Sai, visited the temple on Sunday following the direction of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. He visited the temple to identify the required work for revamping the shrine and to report back to the CM.

During his visit, he discussed with the district authorities and Archakas the proposed master plan. The CM is likely to visit Kondagattu within the next four days. According to Anand Sai, the temple’s renovation will be done as per Agama Sastra, in line with the Yadadri temple.

Anand Sai expressed joy at being tasked with renovation of the Kondagattu temple after his work at the Yadadri. He said the CM plans to construct a 108-foot Lord Anjaneya Swamy idol on the Kondagattu hillock. Meanwhile, collector Shaik Yashmeen Basha reviewed the temple master plan along with the officials.In view of the CM’s proposed visit, the collector announced that the Praja Vani (grievance cell) programme had been cancelled for Monday.

