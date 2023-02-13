BJP leadership gets cadre battle-ready with street corner meetings across Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders are busy getting their cadre battle-ready by organising street corner meetings, with elections to the State Assembly expected to take place later this year. These meetings are being planned at the election booth level in which important leaders including Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy are participating.

Apart from these micro-level meetings, the party is also planning to organise mega rallies and public meetings till August in the coming days in all the erstwhile districts. According to sources, the party would discuss the size and where the public meetings should be held, at the party’s core committee meeting to be held after February 25 by which time the party would be able to complete street corner meetings.

The core committee then will send the tentative dates for the meetings to the party national president for clearance. Once its proposal is approved, party state leaders would begin the groundwork. The party is likely to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP president JP Nadda and other Union Ministers for the meetings. The leaders want to invite the Prime Minister for the public meeting in the series either at Karimnagar or Mahabubabad.

The leaders hope that once the series of public meetings begin, many leaders from other parties would join the BJP. They recall how the BJP had given the BRS a run for its money in the Munugode by-election and are hopeful that in the Assembly elections, the party would be able to win the seat as it now has a good base there. Had the BJP won the seat, many leaders from BRS and Congress would have joined the BJP by now, they surmise.

They are now closely watching how the BJP’s strategies in broad basing its presence in the State are panning out to take a final decision on taking the leap of faith. The party is planning to kick off the election campaign with public meetings in erstwhile districts. But they would have to depend on local leaders as the national leaders are preoccupied with Karnataka where elections are due in the middle of this year. As soon as the budget session of Parliament is over, the BJP’s focus would be elections in Karnataka.

