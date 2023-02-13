Home States Telangana

Class 10 student jumps to death off third floor of school in Telangana

Sources said Hasini, a Class 10 student, was unwilling to continue at the residential school.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:07 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 15-year-old girl studying in the Jyotiba Phule residential school in Gangadhar reportedly jumped from the third floor of the premises on Sunday. She succumbed to injuries at the Karimnagar Government Hospital.

Sources said Hasini, a Class 10 student, was unwilling to continue at the residential school. After she tried to inflict a self-injury with a knife last year, she was sent back to her home but since the exams were approaching, she was asked to return to the hostel. But, teachers said, Hasini had been calling her parents for the last two days asking them to take her back. However, when they didn’t turn up, she resorted to taking the extreme step, they added.

When staffers observed her trying to jump, they tried to stop her and even extended a rope made of bedsheets, but it was all in vain. She was rushed to hospital for treatment, but Hasini died later in the day.

