How is Telangana surplus State when Budget shows deficit?: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbar said that a surplus State’s grants and funds were automatically minimised by the Centre.

Published: 13th February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering how Telangana can be described as a revenue surplus State when the Budget estimates show deficit every year, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday sought an explanation from the State government.

He said that the State government had showed a deficit of 18% in its Budget estimates during the last eight financial years. Seeking to know why the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report was not tabled in the Assembly at least on the last day of the session, Akbar said, “I didn’t know why the government dispensed with the tradition and didn’t table the CAG report today. I was expecting the CAG report to be tabled and I would like the finance minister to clarify on this issue.”

Listing out the track record of the Telangana government citing CAG reports pertaining to the Budget allocations and actual revenues from 2014 to 2021, he said that the State had performed very well fiscally but at the same time there was a huge shortfall in actual receipts and estimates compared to the Budget estimates.

“The Budget estimates from 2014-2015 to 2021-2022 were Rs 11,84,954.96, and actuals Rs 9,71,361.32, or 82%. An amount of Rs 2,13,325.84 (18%) is a deficit. When I see all these figures, I fail to understand where we are surplus,” he questioned, demanding an explanation from the finance minister. Akbar said that a surplus State’s grants and funds were automatically minimised by the Centre.

Expressing displeasure at the session being held only for seven days against his demand for 20 days, Akbar said that no discussion took place under half-an-hour discussion under Rule 29, the short discussion under Rule 60, calling attention under Rule 74, and matters of urgent public importance under Rule 344.
“The point is that the monsoon and winter session of the State legislature are essential ingredients of participative vibrant democracy as in our country and State which is why I am bringing to the kind notice of Speaker sir,” Owaisi said.

