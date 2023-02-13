KCR’s charges against Modi govt false and disrespectful: Telangana BJP chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ JAGTIAL: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s declaration that he was ready to resign from his post if his statements in the Assembly on Sunday were proven incorrect, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay dared the former to get prepared to resign and come for a debate on the claims made by him.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally in the evening, Sanjay said the chief minister used the Assembly to speak falsehoods by blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre with the intention of diverting the attention of the people, who, according to him, are criticising the State Budget.

Referring to Rao as the “defaulter chief minister” who he alleged siphoned off funds meant for SCCL and Discoms, diverted funds meant for gram panchayats and denied salaries to government employees and contract workers on time, the BJP State chief said that leaders from other political parties were treating him as a “joker.”

‘Same old slogan’

He said the slogan “Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar” given by Rao was similar to “Ab Ki Baar Dalit CM” assurance given by Rao in 2014, which he said, was not fulfilled. He also questioned how the crop loan waiver scheme could be implemented by allocating Rs 6,000 crore while the requirement was Rs 20,000 crore.

Calling KCR the “traitor of Telangana” for claiming only 299 tmcft as the State’s share of Krishna waters, Sanjay alleged that Rao has compromised with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and remained silent on the projects that the AP was building on Krishna river.

Sanjay also questioned Rao as to how clean drinking water connections could be provided in Uttar Pradesh by spending Rs 50,000 crore, but Rs 46,000 crore was spent for Mission Bhagiratha though Telangana’s population is a fifth of the north Indian State.

‘Speaker should have intervened’

Earlier in the day, Sanjay criticised Rao over his comments against the PM. Addressing a street corner meeting of party workers at Korutla in Jagtial district, Sanjay said, “What was the Speaker doing when KCR himself was violating the Assembly traditions and disrespecting the Prime Minister? He should have taken immediate action.”

Sanjay sought to know why KCR has not uttered a word about the unfulfilled promises such as the supply of free urea to farmers, implementation of Chenetha Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu and also the involvement of his family members in the Delhi liquor scam.

Power pilferage is worth Rs 1,000 crore: BJP TS chief

He said he was ready to prove that there was power pilferage to the extent of Rs 1,000 crore every year in the Old City. “Let KCR and AIMIM leaders place Discom records to make it clear if there is power pilferage in the Old City or not,” he said.

