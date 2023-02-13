Lite byte: Foes while in the Telangana House, friends outside

By Express News Service

Revanth’s comments put Congress MLAs in a spot

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comments that he would have no problem if Maoists blow up the Pragathi Bhavan with explosives and on scrapping of the Dharani portal have put his party MLAs on the back-foot. Congress MLAs were seen struggling to corner the ruling BRS in the Assembly since the moment they raised some issues, pink party legislators brought up Revanth’s comments. Minister KT Rama Rao was especially merciless on Congress MLAs, pointing out the clear difference of opinion between them and Revanth regarding Dharani. The result was that some Congress leaders outside the Assembly are upset with Revanth for giving the BRS the upper hand when the House was in session.

Foes while in the House, friends outside

Political leaders bitterly slam their rivals whenever they find a microphone in the legislative bodies, giving the impression that they might come to fisticuffs if they come face-to-face outside. However, the leaders share hearty laughs when the mics are off. When the Assembly was in session, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao challenged IT Minister KT Rama Rao to an open debate on cancellation of ITIR project while blaming the latter for the delay. But, when the microph-ones were off in the Assembly during a tea break, the Dubba-ka MLA was seen requesting Rama Rao to sanction educational institutes for his constituency. In return, Rama Rao asked the latter whether the “above” government is not sanctioning. “If it’s the case, say on the mic,” the Minister was heard saying.

Bandi’s take on Sectt domes upsets party

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s threat to demolish the domes on the new Secretariat building if BJP is voted to power, was a reaction to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drawing a similarity between the structure and the Taj Mahal in beauty. Sanjay’s statement, perhaps to insinuate that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao built the Secretariat to reflect Islamic architecture to please Owaisi, did not go down well with his party leadership. However, TRS working president KT Rama Rao seized the opportunity and projected the statement as an attack on the Secretariat itself. Following this, talk in BJP circles is that Sanjay could have responded to Owaisi’s overtures to BRS in a different way, instead of making statements that could prove more damaging to the party.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

