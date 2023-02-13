Home States Telangana

Locals residents, leaders oppose three Gram Panchayats for Telangana's Bhadrachalam town

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The residents of Bhadrachalam are opposing the government’s decision to divide the town into three gram panchayats. The town has been functioning as a major gram panchayat up until now. The residents argue that development has already taken a back seat due to the merging four mandals, including Bhadrachalam mandal, into Andhra Pradesh during the State bifurcation.

Political leaders, including MLA Podem Veeraiah, oppose the government’s decision and are leading an agitation against the move. They have appealed to the government to declare the town as a municipality instead of dividing it into three gram panchayats.

However, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao recently clarified in the Assembly that there is no possibility of upgrading Bhadrachalam to a municipality due to constitutional issues. He supports dividing the major panchayats into three sub-panchayats, which was approved by the Assembly.

This announcement caused anger and frustration among the locals, who came out on the roads to protest against the government’s orders. The leaders are now appealing to the government to either continue Bhadrachalam as a major panchayat or upgrade it to a municipality, so they can conduct local body elections.

In response to the government’s decision, the Communist Party of India (CPI) launched a signature campaign against it, and many left-party leaders of the CPI and the Communist Party of India Marxists (CPM) participated in protest programs. The leaders are condemning the government’s decision and asking for it to be withdrawn.

