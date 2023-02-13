Telangana CM KCR finds Manmohan Singh’s govt better than Narendra Modi’s

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the salaries of State government employees would be increased further after the next Pay Revision Commission (PRC). He also directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao to hold a meeting with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and others to study and increase the diet charges for the students.

The chief minister made these announcements while replying to the debate on Appropriation Bill in the State Legislative Assembly. However, Rao’s almost two-hour-long speech was devoted to attacking the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While appreciating the performance of former PM Manmohan Singh during his 10-year tenure, he compared what Singh and Modi achieved in their first nine years as elected heads of the government. Rao, while comparing various economic indices of Manmohan Singh’s government with that of Modi’s, described the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government as ‘licence raj’ and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as ‘silence raj’.

The country’s growth rate under Manmohan Singh’s government was 6.8 per cent, but it decreased to 5.5 per cent now, he said. Rao also credited the former PM for bringing down the debt to GDP percentage from 66.7 per cent to 52 per cent, but lamented that it had increased to 56.2 per cent. The CM also compared the value of Indian currency, exports and capital expenditure, among others, during times under the UPA and NDA governments. “All these figures were taken from the audited reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General. I will tender my resignation if my words are wrong,” Rao asserted.

His remarks assume significance as Rao’s daughter and MLC, K Kavitha, had recently pointed out that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are open to forging alliances with parties at the national level. In his conciliatory remarks, Rao also termed BJP MLA Eatala ‘Rajender garu’ as his ‘friend’.The chief minister also hailed the efforts of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. “Nehru gaaru desam kosam tapana paddaru (Nehru ji was eager for the country’s development), Rao said.

He, however, said that the country’s progress slowed down after Nehru’s era. Both the Congress and the BJP let down the country, Rao observed. “I am vexed and disgusted with the way the country is being governed now. That is why I have taken the responsibility in my retirement age and started the BRS,” he asserted, adding that his national party ambitions were not born out of ‘madness’ or ‘just for fashion’.

Rao reiterated that once the BRS was voted to power, it would enact a new irrigation policy in order to end water wars among the States. He said the country had plenty of water and it could be shared by the States through a dialogue. “The chief ministers should sit and discuss to resolve the water problems, as neither the Centre is coming forward to give a solution nor are the tribunals resolving the matters for decades together,” Rao said.

“I am an Indian and want irrigation facilities for every acre of land in the country,” he declared.

He also alleged that the State got nothing from the Union Budget 2023-24. If the BJP government’s performance was better, then Telangana’s GSDP would be around `16 lakh crore instead of the latest estimates of `13.25 lakh crore, he said.

Suggests open talks



