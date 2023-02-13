Telangana faces power crisis due to KCR: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

JANGAON: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has pushed the State into a deep and potentially damaging power crisis. Accusing KCR of misleading people by claiming that Telangana is a power-surplus State, Sharmila said that due to the BRS government’s mismanagement and myopic views, Discoms were now neck-deep in debts, with outstanding loans touching Rs 50,000 crore.

Speaking to the media in Jangaon district, Sharmila said, “This is a blatant and crude exhibition of inefficiency and shortsightedness by KCR. The entire farmer community is facing a power crisis, where not even five hours of power is guaranteed.”

“There has been no plan in place for the season when 50 lakh acres needs to be irrigated with 26 lakh motors. There is no power at all, and a single-line message notification on farmers’ phones says it all. There are no officials or ministers to explain what is going wrong. In fact, KCR’s Gajwel itself is witnessing withering of crops due to power cuts. It is highly foolish to discuss New York and London, when locally immeasurable damage is being done to by your shabby rule,” said Sharmila.

