To KCR’s overtures, Telangana BJP MLA Eatala says ‘no ghar wapsi’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was at pains on Sunday to make it clear that he worked like a soldier in the TRS (now BRS) and has been working with the same spirit in the BJP, and he would never rejoin the pink party.

Speaking at the Assembly media point, Rajender said that he is not someone who would be elated by the praises of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also said that he would never forget how was persecuted and forced out of the BRS.

Rajender’s statement comes after the conciliatory remarks made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, referring to the former at least 18 times in his speech, while BRS MLAs kept on saying “ghar wapsi” in the background.“I didn’t leave the (BRS) party on my own. They forced me to leave, and I will not rejoin it even if they welcome me now,” Rajender said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister mentioned multiple times about the contribution of Eatela Rajender as a minister in his cabinet and as a “friend”. In fact, the Chief Minister had responded positively by directing the ministers concerned to initiate steps to address the issues raised by Rajender on the floor of the House, even as he continued to lambast the BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister’s goodwill gestures were first noticed when Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy abruptly cut off Rajender’s mike citing time as a constraint. At this point of time, KCR suggested to the Speaker to allow Rajender to continue to speak.

HYDERABAD: Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was at pains on Sunday to make it clear that he worked like a soldier in the TRS (now BRS) and has been working with the same spirit in the BJP, and he would never rejoin the pink party. Speaking at the Assembly media point, Rajender said that he is not someone who would be elated by the praises of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also said that he would never forget how was persecuted and forced out of the BRS. Rajender’s statement comes after the conciliatory remarks made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, referring to the former at least 18 times in his speech, while BRS MLAs kept on saying “ghar wapsi” in the background.“I didn’t leave the (BRS) party on my own. They forced me to leave, and I will not rejoin it even if they welcome me now,” Rajender said. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister mentioned multiple times about the contribution of Eatela Rajender as a minister in his cabinet and as a “friend”. In fact, the Chief Minister had responded positively by directing the ministers concerned to initiate steps to address the issues raised by Rajender on the floor of the House, even as he continued to lambast the BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister’s goodwill gestures were first noticed when Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy abruptly cut off Rajender’s mike citing time as a constraint. At this point of time, KCR suggested to the Speaker to allow Rajender to continue to speak.