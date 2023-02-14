17-year-old student hangs herself at Sri Chaitanya College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her hostel room at Sri Chaitanya Girls Residential Junior College in Peerzadiguda on Monday. The victim, a resident of Chenchuguda village in Nagarkurnool district, was a first-year intermediate student at the college.

Upon finding her hanging from a window of her hostel room on the third floor, her roommates immediately informed the college authorities, who shifted her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the doctor declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, upon learning about the death of the girl, several student bodies reached the college and staged a protest. Members of ABVP accused the faculty of reprimanding the student for poor grades, leading to her alleged suicide, and staged a protest in front of the college. They were briefly detained by the police.

The AISF and SFI student groups called the death an ‘institutional murder’ and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. They raised concerns over the workload and stress on students in corporate colleges and the unrealistic expectations for students from rural backgrounds to score 100%.

Several parents of other students arrived at the college in the evening but were not allowed to visit their children for some time. Police said that they were waiting for a complaint from the victim’s parents before taking any action against the college management.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

