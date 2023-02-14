Home States Telangana

G20-DIA to support 174 global startups

The programme will include market access, corporate connections, investor connections, skilling, and networking sessions.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has established the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) to support and recognize digital innovators that have solutions for various global economies.

The initiative has identified six critical themes for the global community: ed-tech, health-tech, agri-tech, fin-tech, secure digital infrastructure, and circular economy.

Startups from G20 countries and the nine guest nations will participate in this international programme, with a total of 174 startups from around the world being engaged, showcased, and supported.

The programme will include market access, corporate connections, investor connections, skilling, and networking sessions. The program will culminate in a three-day Grand Summit in Bengaluru in August 2023, where the selected startups and hundreds of investors and stakeholders will participate.

