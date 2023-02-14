Girl who jumped from school building in Telangana undergoes surgery

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a Class X girl student, Hasini, jumped from the third floor of Jyothiba Phule Residential School in Gangadhara mandal, the school authorities on Monday requested the building owner to erect grills on the parapet walls to prevent such incidents in future.

Principal V Soujanya said that Hasini’s alcoholic father had beaten the girl a few days back and her mother was afflicted with tuberculosis (TB).

Hasini came back to school on February 7 from her home. Suddenly, the girl climbed to the third-floor corridor and bolted the door to stop anybody from reaching her and prevent her from suicide bid, said Soujanya.

The girl underwent surgery for the thighbone fracture, said Soujanya who accompanied the girl to the Gandhi Hospital. TNIE wrongly reported in its Monday edition that the girl died after the suicide attempt. The error is regretted.

