Karimnagar AIMIM leaders hope to accomplish Akbar’s Mission 50

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Encouraged by Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement in the Assembly that AIMIM will contest from 50 constituencies in the next elections, Karimnagar district-level leaders have started the groundwork to strengthen the party.

They have reportedly initiated the process of interacting with the voters in their respective areas even though the party leadership has not yet finalised the details with regard to how many seats it should contest from.

According to sources, these leaders are also preparing to leave for Maharashtra to attend the two-day AIMIM national-level meeting scheduled to be held on February 25. During this meeting, the top leadership is likely to spell out its plans and strategies for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the TNIE, AIMIM town president and Telangana Haj Committee member Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain said: “We will wait for our high command’s direction. Our leaders will be ready to contest from any segment. The high command’s decision will be final. If the leadership decides to support another party, we will be ready to work for the victory of that party and their candidate.”

Meanwhile, the AIMIM leaders in Karimnagar district are confident of getting the support of SC community besides a major chunk of Muslim votes if they contest in the next Assembly elections.

According to sources, there is a sizeable Muslim population in Korutla, Jagtial and Karimnagar Assembly constituency in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. In Karimnagar constituency, 50,000 out of 3.30 lakh voters are Muslims.

Voter enrolment drive

Meanwhile, party’s town president Ahmed Hussain has launched a voter enrolment drive. He is planning to visit 60 divisions in Karimnagar city to conduct ‘Haalaath e Hazira’ (present situation) meetings with primary objective of enrolling new voters. First such meeting was held in Division 45 in Islampura on Monday.

Presently, there are seven AIMIM corporators in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. It may be mentioned here that in recent elections, Muslim voters have been the BRS. “If AIMIM leadership decided to field candidates in Karimnagar and the other two Assembly constituencies, it will definitely affect the fortunes of the BRS candidates,” said a local party leader.

