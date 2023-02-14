Home States Telangana

Kishan picks up gauntlet thrown down by KCR, says ready for debate on economy

He said that the Chief Minister had overstepped his jurisdiction in commenting on the country’s economic aspects on the floor of the state Legislative Assembly.

Published: 14th February 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s challenge to prove wrong his contention that the economy of the country was sliding, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that he was ready to go to Pragathi Bhavan, his farmhouse or the Press Club or the Telangana Martyrs Memorial on the condition that the former would refrain from using “Kalvakuntla family language”.

Speaking to the media at Delhi, he asked Rao to get ready for the debate with his resignation letter.
“It has become a habit for the  Chief Minister to insult Bharat, taxpayers and even soldiers,” said Kishan.
The Union Minister alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo misled the Legislative Assembly and the people of Telangana by purveying disinformation.

He said that the chief minister attempted to lower the dignity of the country on an international forum by giving wrong indications. India, said Kishan, has become the fifth largest economy in the world while it was at the 11th slot during the regime of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“According to the estimates of the IMF, India will become the fourth largest economy surpassing Germany. Is it not development in KCR’s view,” Kishan questioned.

Comparing the debts of India with that of other countries, Kishan said that while India’s debt was below 19.9% of its GDP, it was 120% for the US, 275% for the UK, 471% for Singapore.

