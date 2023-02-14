KT Rama Rao stock up after Budget session 

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The main takeaway from the recent Budget session of the Telangana Assembly is that IT & Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has emerged even more powerful than he was as he covered the entire gamut of the government in defending it in the face of the onslaught from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was never short of zinger squelches to silence the Opposition with his wit and repartees. At the same time, he was equally aggressive in defending the government when the Opposition tried to take the wind out of the BRS’ sails.

Interestingly, some of his arguments in support of his contention that the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to the State, formed part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reply on the discussion on the Appropriation Bill on Sunday.

His vigorous defence of the government and speed with which he attacked the Opposition left the ministers and MLAs in no doubt about what his future holds. They believe Rama Rao has moved to the next level.

The Minister played a crucial role in helping the party candidate win the recent byelection to the Munugode Assembly seat recently at a time when the BJP pulled out all stops to take the BRS on. He addressed public meetings and took part in road shows to keep the party ahead of the BJP.

Settling scores

The Minister was also instrumental in ensuring that those who had left the party returned home in the run-up to the Munugode byelection. At his instance, Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan came back to the BRS. He administered a shock to the BJP by cajoling former MLA Budida Biskhamaiah Goud to join the BRS a few days before the bypoll.

This was seen as an act of settling scores with the BJP for luring BRS leader and former MP B Narasaiah Goud into the saffron fold.

Friendly banter

In fact, Rama Rao projected a different version of himself in the Assembly when he engaged in friendly banter with the BJP’s troika — Eatala Rajender, T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao. On the inaugural day of the Budget session, he went to the BJP MLAs’ seats and inquired with Rajender why he did not attend an official function in his constituency. He also struck a conversation with Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao as well which took most MLAs by surprise.

After the Budget session, the MLAs have begun wondering whether he would be asked to handle the campaign for the next Assembly elections all by himself. They wonder if he would be made the president of the party’s Telangana unit since it has already gone national.

They expect Rama Rao to be in the vanguard while Finance Minister T Harish Rao and MLC K Kavitha would help him in taking the party forward to face the next elections. The chief minister might limit

himself to a few difficult segments while leaving the rest to Rama Rao.

Moved to next level

KT Rama Rao’s vigorous defence of the government and speed with which he attacked the Opposition left the ministers and MLAs in no doubt about what his future holds. They believe Rama Rao has moved to the next level. The Minister played a crucial role in helping the party candidate win the recent byelection to the Munugode Assembly seat recently at a time when the BJP pulled out all stops to take the BRS on. He addressed public meetings and took part in road shows to keep the party ahead of the BJP.

