MLA Raghu plea: Telangana High Court directs govt to file counter in four weeks

Telangana High Court Justice P Madhavi Devi on Monday issued notices to the State government to file counters within four weeks in a writ petition for a direction to the State government to release money from Special Development Fund (SDF) for undertaking development works in MLA M Raghunandan Rao’s Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

The notices were issued to the Chief Secretary (GAD), principal secretaries, Finance, Planning, R & B departments, district collectors of Siddipet and Medak, and the Chief Planning Officer, of Medak district.

The writ petition was filed by M Raghunandan Rao who is representing Dubbaka in the Telangana Assembly.

Senior counsel B Rachana, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that as the petitioner belongs to the BJP, the BRS government was intentionally not sanctioning any funds from the SDF, thereby depriving the people of Dubbaka of development works.

The government did not release funds despite several representations made by the petitioner to the district collector, the minister concerned, and the chief minister.

