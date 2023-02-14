Home States Telangana

MLA Raghu plea: Telangana High Court directs govt to file counter in four weeks

The writ petition was filed by M Raghunandan Rao who is representing Dubbaka in the Telangana Assembly.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Telangana High Court Justice P Madhavi Devi on Monday issued notices to the State government to file counters within four weeks in a writ petition for a direction to the State government to release money from Special Development Fund (SDF) for undertaking development works in MLA M Raghunandan Rao’s Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

The notices were issued to the Chief Secretary (GAD), principal secretaries, Finance, Planning, R & B departments, district collectors of Siddipet and Medak, and the Chief Planning Officer, of Medak district.

Senior counsel B Rachana, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that as the petitioner belongs to the BJP, the BRS government was intentionally not sanctioning any funds from the SDF, thereby depriving the people of Dubbaka of development works.

The government did not release funds despite several representations made by the petitioner to the district collector, the minister concerned, and the chief minister.

TAGS
Telangana High Court M Raghunandan Rao Dubbaka Assembly constituency
