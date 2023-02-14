Home States Telangana

Muthireddy ‘Kabja Reddy’ grabbed 500 acres: Sharmila

Sharmila also came down heavily on the chief minister for his remarks against the late YS Rajashekhar Reddy, with respect to irrigation projects.

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Describing BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy as “Kabja Reddy”, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Monday accused the Jangaon legislator of encroaching upon 500 acres of land. Addressing a public meeting in Jangaon town during her ongoing padayatra, she said: “I came to know that Muthireddy has encroached upon 500 acres of land. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao built one farmhouse, Muthireddy owns three in the Jangaon Assembly constituency.”

“He even got a tribal tanda vacated for the construction of farmhouses. It is shame that KCR talks tough against corruption and encroachments, but when it comes to action, he goes soft on Muthireddy. The MLA has grabbed land from every community,” she added.

Sharmila also came down heavily on the chief minister for his remarks against the late YS Rajashekhar Reddy, with respect to irrigation projects. “From SRSP to Devadula and Dummugudem to Bheema and Nettampadu. it was YSR who paved the way and got 80 per cent work done. KCR failed to get the remaining 20 per cent work completed,” she said.

