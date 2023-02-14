Home States Telangana

No Kamareddy master plan without Telangana High Court nod

After hearing the State’s contentions on why the draft master plan was kept on hold, Chief Justice Bhuyan said that the State might have very well withdrawn it.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File photo)t

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Monday issued a directive to the State government to not reinstate the order that proposed a draft master plan for Kamareddy district without the court’s permission.

The GO 199, which was issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department on November 1, 2022, sparked widespread opposition from farmers and the general public. The bench was hearing a case filed by Dr KA Paul, president of the Praja Shanti Party, seeking a direction to set aside the GO 199. He presented his arguments before the division bench in person.

‘Held in abeyance’

Appearing for the State government, P Nageswar Rao informed the bench that the Director of Town Planning, Kamareddy district, had issued a memo, dated January 30, 2023, through which the new draft master plan for Kamareddy district had been ‘held in abeyance’ till further directives were made.

After hearing the State’s contentions on why the draft master plan was kept on hold, Chief Justice Bhuyan said that the State might have very well withdrawn it.

Subsequently, the bench directed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led State government to not revive GO 199 without the court’s permission.

Fresh plan on the cards? 

In January, Special Chief Secretary of MAUD Department Arvind Kumar said a fresh master plan by reconsidering the proposal to merge surrounding villages in the municipality would be prepared. This was after farmers across the district staged widespread protests against the draft plan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Kamareddy draft master plan
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp