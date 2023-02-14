Police unearth substance abuse, gambling in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday uncovered a range of illegal activities being carried out in several farmhouses situated on the city outskirts during inspections. Four of the 32 farmhouses raided were found to have gamblers and individuals consuming liquor.

The police confiscated Rs 1.03 lakh in cash, 10 decks of playing cards, seven mobile phones, 10 hookah pots and liquor bottles.

Cops uncovered illegal consumption of liquor and smoking of hookah at the ‘Big Boss Farmhouse’, ‘Jahangir Dream Valley’ and ‘Ripplez Farmhouse’ located within Moinabad police station limits. At ‘Govardhan Reddy Farms’, which falls under Medchal police station limits, seven individuals were found gambling. Cases have been filed against the farmhouse owners for permitting such illegal activities to take place on their premises.

Police said consuming alcohol in farmhouses and resorts is prohibited. They also urged the public to report violations via WhatsApp (9490617444).

