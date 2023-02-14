Home States Telangana

Suicide bid of couple who lost land to ‘grabbers’ foiled

The incident took place in the morning during a meeting of officials to address grievances of citizens.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A couple climbed atop the Integrated Collectorate Office building here on Monday, poured petrol on themselves and threatened to end their lives, alleging that the authorities failed to take action against their land grabbers.

The incident took place in the morning during a meeting of officials to address the grievances of citizens. The couple, N Narsimhulu Rao and Revathi from Pasarmadla village in Jangaon mandal alleged that previous MRO J Ramesh and VRO Shanthi Kumar refused to address their grievance in spite of several representations.

Narsimhulu said after the sale of four acres of agricultural land to a woman, V Indira Rani, by his father and grandfather in 2009, he inherited four acres. But in collusion with the MRO and the VRO, two persons from the village, N Yellaiah and Pandu, got the land registered in their name in land records.

“We repeatedly approached the revenue officials concerned and submitted a representation to correct the land details in the records,” the couple said and added that they did not get any relief when they submitted their grievance at the Prajavani programme conducted by the district collector. Police personnel present in the collector’s office foiled the couple’s suicide bid.

