Violation of FTL rules in Nirmal: Telangana High Court to hear PIL on Feb 17

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji directed that the PIL be scheduled for an early hearing on February 17 owing to the urgency of the issue.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:00 PM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday overruled office objections and ordered that a PIL, seeking action on the violation of FTL contour rules for acquiring land for laying a road in Nirmal town be numbered immediately.

K Anujkumar Reddy, a practising advocate in Nirmal town, filed the PIL challenging the State of Telangana’s action in initiating land acquisition proceedings in various survey numbers falling within the Full Tank Level (FTL) contour of the Kotha Cheruvu or Naya Talab for construction of a road connecting NH 61 to Bangalpet in Nirmal.

