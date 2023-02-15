Home States Telangana

Gudatipally women demand equal R&R package

Earlier in the day, several women along with their family members from Gudatipally gathered and staged a dharna at the project bund site.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

​ Women from Gudatipally village raise slogans near the Gouravelli reservoir bund site in Siddipet district on Tuesday ​

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Women residents of Gudatipally village under Akkannapet mandal staged a protest on Tuesday demanding that the Relief & Rehabilitation (R&R) package provided to men be given to them as well. Gudatipally is one of the many villages that will get submerged once the Gouravelli reservoir, which is currently under construction, becomes operational.

Recently, the State government sanctioned R&R packages for those youths, who attained adulthood by 2020. However, many married women allege that they were not given cheques despite meeting the criteria. Of the 500 eligible youths, only 400 individuals were given the compensation of `6 lakh, leaving 100 people out, most of whom were married women.Protesters urged the administration to demonstrate their sincerity towards the displaced people by providing R&R packages to the remaining 100 individuals.

Vanta varpu protest

Earlier in the day, several women along with their family members from Gudatipally gathered and staged a dharna at the project bund site. As the day went on, more and more protesters turned up, and it soon turned into a  vanta varpu (cooking in the open) protest.

The women questioned ruling party leaders as to how they could preach to them about working hard to become equals with men in all fields while not giving them a commensurate R&R package. They said it was the government’s duty to support those who made the sacrifice of leaving their village for the project, resulting in each family having to relocate to a different area while benefiting 10 other villages.

A resident, P Bharatamma said it was not correct on the part of officials to deny young women of R&R packages when the project has been delayed. She added that many parents can’t wait around to let their daughters turn 30 while waiting for the compensation amount.

Funds disbursed as per State govt’s orders: MLA

On Monday, many oustees even went to Husnabad to meet MLA V Satish Kumar and camped outside his office from 10 am to 7 pm. In the evening, he told them that the compensation amounts were disbursed as per State government’s orders and that he is incapable of doing anything in this matter.

Protesters criticised the ‘apathy’ of the ruling party leaders towards their issue despite holding agitations regularly. They promised to continue the protests until their demands are met.They called for the authorities to take action and ensure justice, emphasising that the sight of women in tears is not conducive to effective governance.

