JAC stages stir with worker’s body outside MLA’s house

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Gulf Immigrants Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a dharna and paid homage to Lankadasari Venkatesh, a migrant worker who died due to ill health in Dubai almost a month ago, by placing his body in front of the house of Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu in Vemulawada on Tuesday.

Venkatesh belonged to Gambhirpur village of Kathalapur mandal and had migrated to Dubai in search of employment. With the help of one Gundelli Narsimhlu, a social worker in Dubai, Venkatesh’s body was transported to the village. While his body was being transported in an ambulance, JAC members stopped the vehicle and placed his coffin in front of the MLA’s house to stage a protest. Upon learning about the dharna, police rushed to the spot and took committee’s leaders into custody.JAC chairman G Ravi Goud flayed the BRS government for failing to fulfil the promise of sanctioning `500 crore budget for the welfare of Gulf immigrants.

