KCR to review Kondagattu master plan

Published: 15th February 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagtial on Wednesday. During his visit to the hill shrine, he will review the temple master plan along with officials and architect Anand Sai.

Last week, the chief minister announced the State government’s decision to renovate the Kondagattu temple on the lines of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and santioned Rs 100 crore for the same.
In view of his visit to Kondagattu, the temple authorities have stopped Arjitha Sevas from Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar informed that security has been intensified in the area ahead of CM’s visit.Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, District Collector Shaik Yashmeen Basha reviewed the arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.   

The CM is scheduled to arrive in Kondagattu by a helicopter in the morning. He will have a darshan of Lord Hanuman and later hold a review meeting on temple master plan. He will leave for Hyderabad in the afternoon.

