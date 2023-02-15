Komatireddy indicating Congress is out of race: Telangana BJP chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy predicting a hung Assembly after the next elections as well as the possibility of a Congress-BRS post-poll alliance to form the government has provided an opportunity for the BJP to go on the offensive against the grand old party.

The saffron party’s State leaders were quick to make the most of the “indirect compliment” paid by the senior Congress leader.Addressing the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that Venkat Reddy’s comments have clearly indicated that Congress is out of the race and also exposed the unholy alliance between Congress and the ruling BRS in the State. “Any political party will express confidence in emerging victorious in any election. But, the leaders of Congress are themselves not confident of forming the government. It has now been made amply clear that Congress is not even in the race. Then why are their leaders holding padayatras,” he wondered.

Stating that it amounts to nothing but cheating the people if Congress and BRS work out a post-poll alliance, Sanjay said that BJP has been gaining strength in the State. That’s why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was persistently making allegations against BJP, and parties like Congress as well as the communists have putting up a united front against the BJP, he added.He expressed confidence that people will vote for BJP as they believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an honest leader.

To contest in all 119 segments

BJP’s State in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh said: “”KCR went into depression. Congress is on a ventilator. Both the parties were day dreaming, with Congress acting as the B team of BRS.”Terming the BRS’ rule as corrupt, dynastic, anti-farmer and anti-unemployed, he expressed confidence in BJP coming to power in the State under the leadership of Modi.

He also announced that BJP will contest in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State in the next elections.Meanwhile, MP K Laxman said that the people of Telangana have mentally prepared themselves to vote BJP to power, and that BJP’s Mission 90 (winning 90 Assembly seats) showed the confidence of the party that it will get a clear majority in the next elections.

